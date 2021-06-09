Callisto Network Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and $255,996.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.73 or 0.07488171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00167062 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

