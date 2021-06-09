Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $275,923.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $275,923.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.14 or 0.07051792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00167904 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

