Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Down 5%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.68 and last traded at $69.68. 427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -158.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

