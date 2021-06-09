Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. 368,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

