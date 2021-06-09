Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Calavo Growers updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

