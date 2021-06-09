Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Calavo Growers updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $- EPS.
NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
