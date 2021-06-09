Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
