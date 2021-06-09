CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.80.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE:CACI opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CACI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $25,681,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.