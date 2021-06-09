Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

