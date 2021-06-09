C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Condoleezza Rice Sells 55,119 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C3.ai stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. 8,483,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.32. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

