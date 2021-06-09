Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,802 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $85,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.32. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,743. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

