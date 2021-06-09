Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,122.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,026 shares of company stock worth $45,946,281 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

