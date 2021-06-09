Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.61. The stock had a trading volume of 304,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

