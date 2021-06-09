Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 890 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 136,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $321.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

