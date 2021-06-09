Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 218 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $878.14. 6,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $833.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

