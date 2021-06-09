Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,893. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19.

