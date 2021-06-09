Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.96. 22,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,632. The company has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.