Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 1,579 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

ORCL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 399,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.62. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.