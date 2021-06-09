BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get BT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.