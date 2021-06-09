BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Sells $68,750.00 in Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSQR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 343,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.63. BSQUARE Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BSQUARE by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

