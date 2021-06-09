Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. Bruker posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 6,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.