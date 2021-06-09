Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.94. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

