Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.83

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 13151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

