Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.04

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.04 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 1392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after purchasing an additional 588,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

