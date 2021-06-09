Brokers Offer Predictions for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

