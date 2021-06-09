Brokers Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

NYSE:WSM opened at $170.35 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,527 shares of company stock worth $10,895,367 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

