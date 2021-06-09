Brokerages Set The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Price Target at GBX 302.17

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Several equities analysts have commented on GYM shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Gym Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 305.50 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.71. The company has a market capitalization of £507.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

