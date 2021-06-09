Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $127.56

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,434. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

