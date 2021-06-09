Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $45.35

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $48.54. 2,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

