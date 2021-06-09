Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $103.21

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.39 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

