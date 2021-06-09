Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $82.40

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.36. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

