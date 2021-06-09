Brokerages Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target at $24.55

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,557,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,705,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

