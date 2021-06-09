Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $74.97

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,242,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012,227. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.