Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $100.10

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

MNST stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 26,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,100. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

