Brokerages Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,318 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,157. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $569.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.