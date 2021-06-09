Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $218.87

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $169.90. 138,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.79. Etsy has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

