Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $102.90

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
NYSE:DIN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.15. 3,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45.
In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
