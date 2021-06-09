Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $102.90

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:DIN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.15. 3,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

