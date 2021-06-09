Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $6.66

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 84,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

