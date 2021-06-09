Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $613.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.00 million. Waters reported sales of $519.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 6,317.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 147,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.09. 225,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,683. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $326.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.41.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

