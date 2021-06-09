Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

