Brokerages Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $3.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.26 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $47.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

RNLX has been the topic of several research reports. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 118,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.50. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.