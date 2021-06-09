Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.