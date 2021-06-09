Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.48 on Friday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $585.77 million, a P/E ratio of -524.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

