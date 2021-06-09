Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce $131.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

