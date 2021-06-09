Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KZR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,922. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.34.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.