Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,922. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.34.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

