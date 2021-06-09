Brokerages Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will announce $59.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the highest is $66.73 million. FedNat posted sales of $123.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year sales of $279.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $281.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.48 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $371.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in FedNat by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth $1,884,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94. FedNat has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

