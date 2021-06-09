Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.18. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

