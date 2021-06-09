Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. Sysco posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -160.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

