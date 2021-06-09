Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

SLB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 553,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

