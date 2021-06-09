Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.22 Million

Analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $665.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.61 million and the highest is $687.59 million. Endo International reported sales of $687.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,392. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

