Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

CRSR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.05. 1,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,792. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

